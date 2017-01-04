Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

click to enlarge facebook.com/islandsandtigers

The members of Islands & Tigers are still so young that it’s hard to believe that the local grunge-pop outfit has already put out a handful of good albums and has undergone a few lineup changes, but such is the case. Led by singer-songwriter Bobby Rivas, Islands & Tigers’ sound is both sunny and sardonic, with a winking and snarling 1990s obsession and some serious hooks and pop grooves. If the band’s music has always also been adorned with a youthful punk fervor (or naivete), that’s just been another part of the charm of watching Rivas grow through music. Joined by the talented San Marcos, pop-rock three-piece The Flying Buttresses and Baltimore, Maryland experimental/progressive rock group Cannibal Boom.