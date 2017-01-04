Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 5:30 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.COM/ISLANDSANDTIGERS
Islands & Tigers
Wednesday, January 4

The members of Islands & Tigers are still so young that it’s hard to believe that the local grunge-pop outfit has already put out a handful of good albums and has undergone a few lineup changes, but such is the case. Led by singer-songwriter Bobby Rivas, Islands & Tigers’ sound is both sunny and sardonic, with a winking and snarling 1990s obsession and some serious hooks and pop grooves. If the band’s music has always also been adorned with a youthful punk fervor (or naivete), that’s just been another part of the charm of watching Rivas grow through music. Joined by the talented San Marcos, pop-rock three-piece The Flying Buttresses and Baltimore, Maryland experimental/progressive rock group Cannibal Boom. $5, 8:00pm, Imagine Books and Records, 8373 Culebra Rd, (210) 236-7668, imaginebookstore.com — James Courtney


Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sound City: 20 SA Bands You Should Pay Attention to in 2017 Read More

  2. Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week Read More

  3. Remembering the Year the Music Died Read More

  4. Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes the Stage at Alamo Beer Read More

  5. Story Time With Dolly Parton at the Tobin Center Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...