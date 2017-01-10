Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Music Picks: 10 Shows to See This Week

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 3:53 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Baby Bangs
Thursday, Jan. 12

This show at Vapure Lounge, which is shaping up to be yet another promising and active DIY venue for the San Antonio music scene, features two of our favorite young bands in town. For starters, Baby Bangs is a rough and tumble bubble-grunge two-piece, led by gifted singer-songwriter Elena Lopez. If you like your lo-fi rock with plenty of pop smarts and raw energy, and maybe a dash of emotional catharsis, then you’ll love Baby Bangs. The Freebiez, on the other hand, are more of a no-holds-barred noise rock/experimental act. Still, for those who don’t consider themselves noise aficionados, there’s plenty of diversity to the Freebiez sonic palette, which also incorporates elements of pop, punk, and even folk music. The band’s live shows are particularly engrossing and punishing. Rounding out the bill will be Opaque Ghost, Mouton, and Prahnas. $5.00, 8:00pm, Vapure Lounge, 5431 Grissom Rd, (210) 455-8568, vapuresa.com. — James Courtney



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Do You Even Busk, Bro? Read More

  2. Sailor Poon Full Moon Read More

  3. Lifting the Veil: Brother Ali Talks TV, Heartbreak, and Hope Read More

  4. SA Shows to Look Forward to in 2017 Read More

  5. Bastille, Young the Giant, De La Soul Headline Maverick Music Fest 2017 Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...