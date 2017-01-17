Email
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Calling all Local Musicians: NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is Back

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 1:54 PM

  • One of NPR's larger Tiny Desk Concerts, Mucca Pazza/ Youtube

NPR's annual Tiny Desk Contest is back and is looking for new talent to join the pool of artists who have graced NRP's studios in Washington D.C. with their intimate concerts.

According to the entry guidelines, artists must be "undiscovered talent" and at least 21 to enter. Musicians are asked to submit a new video performed at a desk (naturally), by 11:59 ET Jan. 29, and the winner will receive opportunities to perform a Tiny Desk Concert, appear at a taping of NPR’s Ask Me Another and tour the country with NPR and Lagunitas.

Last year, videos from several San Antonio artists were among the thousands of submissions received, including entries from The Foreign Arm, Saakred, Calico Club and fishermen, all of which you can watch here. Though none of the local submissions were named winner of the 2016 contest, San Antonio artists Nina Diaz, Girl in a Coma and conjunto legend Flaco Jimenez have all earned spots in the Tiny Desk archives.

Good luck!

