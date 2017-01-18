Local Artists Weigh in on Albums from Their Teens

Facebook is terrible and awesome all at the same time. We see the best and worst of our "friends'" raw, unfiltered emotions splattered across our screens, (especially during the recent train-wreck of a presidential election). There are however, fun and sometimes silly personality quizzes and ridiculous memes to take our minds off the approaching apocalypse. If you’ve logged into Facebook at all in the past week, you’ll know that the most recent distraction has been the Top Ten Inspiring Albums From Our Teens list.



So we slid into the DM’s of a few local musicians to request a peek at some of their early inspirations:



Elena Lopez of Baby Bangs, Octahedron

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/jello54321

1. Modest Mouse - Build Something out of Nothing

2. The Killers - Hot Fuss

3. El Ten Eleven - El Ten Eleven

4. Algernon Cadwallader - Fun

5. Modern Baseball - You're Gonna Miss It All

6. Men At Work - Cargo

7. The Beatles - Magical Mystery Tour

8. Oberhofer - Time Capsules II

9. The Frights - You Are Going To Hate This

10. Beach House - Teen Dream

