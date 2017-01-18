Milli Mars Reps Hometown in Latest Video "San Anto"

Aerial shots of San Antonio blend with a mariachi band playing outside a downtown building during the opening of “San Anto," the latest video and re-released track of local rapper Milli Mars. The song originally appeared on his 2011 album YMID but the rapper says he never put out a video because of some conflict within the music/media collective that he says he's no longer a part of.
Mars says that “San Anto” isn’t necessarily a single but might appear on an upcoming tape. He also stressed that the reason for releasing a video was pretty singular in purpose: “This a rally cry for our city. [San Antonio] is full of so many artists here that are just ready to destroy mother fuckers. This [song] is all of us waving a flag saying ‘We are here. We are coming.'"
Directed by Jason Balencia (who’s also working on a video with local rapper MJ Apollo), “San Anto” pulls the viewer through a story of what appears to be a drug deal gone awry as a gun-toting and hooded Milli Mars pushes another Milli Mars into the truck of BMW (I smell a metaphor...). “You can be a lion or a sacrificial lamb/no lyin' tell the truth I know exactly who I am/ Yo I been to heaven and reached the gates/ how my city put me through hell but I keep my faith/” Mars raps from the trunk of the BMW before he’s led to a warehouse (uh oh).
