Milli Mars Reps Hometown in Latest Video "San Anto"

Milli Mars

Aerial shots of San Antonio blend with a mariachi band playing outside a downtown building during the opening of “San Anto," the latest video and re-released track of local rapper Milli Mars. The song originally appeared on his 2011 album YMID but the rapper says he never put out a video because of some conflict within the music/media collective that he says he's no longer a part of.

Mars says that “San Anto” isn’t necessarily a single but might appear on an upcoming tape. He also stressed that the reason for releasing a video was pretty singular in purpose: “This a rally cry for our city. [San Antonio] is full of so many artists here that are just ready to destroy mother fuckers. This [song] is all of us waving a flag saying ‘We are here. We are coming.'"





Directed by Jason Balencia (who’s also working on a video with local rapper MJ Apollo), “San Anto” pulls the viewer through a story of what appears to be a drug deal gone awry as a gun-toting and hooded Milli Mars pushes another Milli Mars into the truck of BMW (I smell a metaphor...). “You can be a lion or a sacrificial lamb/no lyin' tell the truth I know exactly who I am/ Yo I been to heaven and reached the gates/ how my city put me through hell but I keep my faith/” Mars raps from the trunk of the BMW before he’s led to a warehouse (uh oh).

Throughout the track, Mars reps the River City with lyrics like “To live here/ die here/ even more, I survived here/” and “Never the less we progress ‘cuz my cities strong/proud to say where I’m from yo San Antone”. With His next album “Black Goku” dropping February 10th, Milli Mars continues to lead the pack with his ferocious rhyme skills, and his rich but haunting baritone vocals.Watch the video for "San Anto" here: