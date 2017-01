click to enlarge Facebook, Majestic & Empire Theatres

Announced early Monday morning, Santana will make a stop in the Alamo City this summer.Slated for July 4, Carlos Santana, who's been regarded as a pioneer of rock and Latin American fusion, will bring The Transmogrify Tour to the Majestic Theatre, playing songs from Santana's 40-year career. Tickets to see the three-time Latin Grammy Award-winning musician with his band go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 and start at $60. For more info, check out the the Majestic & Empire Theatre's box office