"King of Song": Talking with Marching Church and Iceage Frontman Elias Rønnenfelt

click to enlarge Photo by Elizabeth Peyton

Marching Church

With Marching Church, singer/songwriter Elias Bender Rønnenfelt's ongoing project, he’s an anarchist pinup for brooding young adults lost in the overwhelming age of unrest.Dane Rønnenfelt first captured the underground’s attention almost a decade ago in Iceage, where he and his bandmates became saviors of the frigid and deep post-punk sound with three albums that, with each release, grew from each other into a different snarling animal.For Marching Church, Rønnenfelt tamed his razor-sharp aggression into a brutal, savage and stunning chaos, starting on 2015’sand fleshing it out on their latest release,. In support of Marching Church’s January 25 show at 1906 S Flores , thetalked with Rønnenfelt while he was in his native Copenhagen.Singing out battle cries like “fist-fucked by destiny” (“Lion’s Den”) in his trademark sometimes-slurred-always-intense voice, Rønnenfelt is like a roguish poet who dabbles in nihilist philosophy (of course, however, he rejects any labels). “The words are there for the sake of the song and I do try to package it with a lot of meaning, but it’s not literature or poetry,” he told us. “The music is the ultimate."Like most art, songwriting is a meditative process that, according to Rønnenfelt, is a “mixture between hours of sitting at instruments or waiting for years to get there.” He told us that “Once an idea kind of forms itself, I think and sit on it for a long time and let it boil." He'll pick it back up again if it still interests him after a month or so. If the idea's still on his mind after a couple months, "I’ll start knowing that maybe it’s worth pursuing.”Young and with two ongoing projects, an extensive tour, and a lot on his mind, Elias Rønnenfelt summed up his course of action in one simple credo. “I try not to waste my time.”