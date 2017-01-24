The Cyber-Punk Musings of Mutant

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/666MUTANT/

It takes a lot to keep an album on repeat, especially with the unlimited access we have to music made possible through torrents and online streaming. So when an artist is able to transcend that dense sea, it feels kind of like an event that should be celebrated. (Like, Hooray! You’re not boring!)

Joseph Caceres' latest project Mutant is that kind of anomaly. Though Caceres didn’t throw a formal release party or show for his self-titled “demo," he has played a string of sets in the last 7 or 8 months since he officially started the project. A sort of continuation of his former two-piece electronic band Xry, Mutant explores the post-apocalyptic fabric of vintage sci-fi and cyber-punk through the sampling of VHS tapes and analog keyboard sounds.

Caceres, half-jokingly, says he wants listeners imagine “some occultist living underneath an overpass with a bunch of crappy machines making trashy tape music” — which actually wasn’t that far off from the vision I got after a first listen. Mutant, though aggressive and gritty, is balanced out by just the right amount of pop — leading to sound that is both approachable and weird as fuck. Caceres’ use of reel-to-reel tape recording adds a sort of whispering, vintage hum that ties it all together.

Caceres actually plans to re-release the project on VHS along with another collection of music and merch to follow sometime this year. In an ever-expanding wasteland of contrived "indie" rock, Caceres steps over what is safe or expected with the post-apocalyptic reflections of Mutant.