Texas Radio Station Vows to Ban All Madonna Songs

HITS 105fm, a Texarkana radio station, has pulled the plug on all Madonna songs, vowing to take the pop icon's music off the air for her comments during the Women's March on Washington.
According to a Facebook post made by HITS earlier this week, the station's General Manager Terry Thomas felt that Madonna's speech, where she admitted to having "thought a lot about blowing up the White House," was un-patriotic, saying "banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism."
We're not sure how often the station played "Like a Prayer" or "Papa Don't Preach," but with the ban on Madonna's music, the radio station is hoping to send a message about paying artists royalties when they show what Thomas called "un-American sentiments." It's also trying to make #nomoremadonna
a thing.
"If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna," stated the post. But whether that message will also reach 470,000 people – the estimated count of folks who participated in the Women's March in Washington,
according this New York Times article
— we can't be sure. Here's their full statement: