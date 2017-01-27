Email
Friday, January 27, 2017

Murs and Mega Ran to Play Unofficial PAX Afterparty Saturday

A, b, a, c, a, b, b. The hilariously controversial BLOOD code for Mortal Kombat (which if used, enabled blood to gush out of your opponents when you hit them instead just boring ‘ol sweat), made moms across America freak out in 1993. The controversy of it all underscored how gaming and pop culture were becoming increasingly intertwined, and with the rising popularity of gangsta-rap artists like Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (classic hip hop now, lol) the growing violence in games threw game culture right into the spotlight.


Almost a quarter century (and a lot more violent games) later, gaming is just as much a part of today’s culture as hip-hop —  to the point that Nerdcore and Nintendocore, genres with lyrics that celebrate all things gaming and otherwise nerdy, exist and are thriving. There are artists like MC Chris, Mega Ran, and the well-known indie rapper Murs — who doesn’t necessarily rap about gaming, but still livestreams his gameplay on the platform Twitch, meaning he's still part of the nerd world.

This Saturday, at the unofficial afterparty for PAX 2017, one of the biggest gaming conventions in the works, Murs, Mega Ran and San Antonio's own Bitforce and Ohm-I will power up the Korova. So if you're lacking in experience points and desperately need to level up, you might wanna swing on down to the Korova for a healthy dose of IRL this weekend.

Saturday January 28, 7pm, $10-$15, The Korova, 107 E. Martin





