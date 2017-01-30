Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/COLDCAVE/

Cold Cave



Thursday, February 2



Dark wave is on the rise again. Gaining popularity in the 80s as a darker, atmospheric alternative to new wave and synth-pop, the sound incorporates gothic rock and synths to produce a colder, sharper version of its more up-beat counterpart. Wesley Eisold (who was the singer of hardcore group Give Up The Ghost, formerly American Nightmare) fastens the elements of traditional dark wave with his project Cold Cave – music perfectly suited to be blasted at your next cold graveyard dance party. With Drab Majesty, 8pm, $15, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.











Foreigner

Thursday, February 2



If you haven't drunkenly shouted the chorus to “Feels Like The First Time” with a crowd of equally intoxicated friends (or strangers) you might need to stop taking yourself so seriously and go do that (or not, whatever). Formed in New York City during the late 1970s, Foreigner, comprised of a couple English dudes and a few Americans (get it? Foreigner?), started topping the charts almost immediately with their debut self-titled album which sold over 4 million copies. 7:30 pm, $49.50-$79.50, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.









Anti-Flag

Thursday, February 2



Known for their advocacy around radically progressive political groups like Greenpeace, Amnesty International and more recently, the Occupy movement, Anti-Flag have been a vehicle for punk-tinged political action for almost thirty years. While the band originally formed in the late 1980s, Anti-Flag it took years of shows and lineup changes for Anti-Flag to release their actual first album in 1996. One major record label deal and shit ton of tours later, Anti-Flag continue to scorch the earth with their brazen punk-fueled distaste for corporate America. With Reel Big Fish, Ballyhoo!, 7pm, $22.50, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St.





Exploring the development of Hip-Hop Culture, the VH1 documentary And You Don't Stop: 30 Years of Hip-Hop is a look back at the inception and continued evolution of a genre that consistently pushes social and cultural boundaries. With pre-screening performances by DJ JJ Lopez and a closing performance by The Foreign Arm, this evening of music and friends is definitely lining up to be a must-attend event for hip hop heads of all ages. 7pm, Free, Plaza De Armas Gallery, 115 Plaza De Armas #102







Hudson Falcons

Friday, February 3





Hudson Falcons deliver some all killer, no filler songwriting reminiscent of everything from Soul Asylum to Flogging Molly. The boys from New Jersey consider themselves a punk/rock 'n roll fusion, channeling influences like the Clash and Springsteen. Diverse but with a vintage sound, Hudson Falcons are sure to deliver waves of nostalgia to fans of multi-genre influenced punk rock. With The Booked, Sniper 66, Smartboyz, 8pm, $7, The Korova (basement)









Chris Maddin "Sterequiem" Album Release

Saturday, February 4

After gaining some national recognition with his band Blowing Trees, which featured members of the powerhouse sextuplet Fishermen, Chris Maddin continued his sonic evolution by exploring the icy depths of his synth-pop project Filmstrips. He's also been dabbling in seriously interesting, unambiguously named songwriter material with his eponymously named solo project. On "Stuck in Edit," a song off Maddin's forthcoming solo album Sterequiem, the singer's voice floats gently over a warm field of shimmering guitar chords, producing the effect of a sung lullaby before a perfect afternoon nap in the sun. With Demitasse, More Eaze, 9pm, $5-$8, Limelight, 2719 N. St. Mary's

—-

Dude. Fuck You! Fest

Saturday, February 4





Who among us doesn't walk through life regularly thinking, and maybe even muttering out loud, Dude, fuck you. Now, you have a music festival to celebrate the feeling. Drawing its name from the stupidity of meme culture, "Dude, Fuck You Fest" is gearing up to be an afternoon full of some nationally recognized grindcore acts, sure to satisfy that itch for guttural roars and blast beats — and, who knows, maybe even a cathartic collective screaming of Dude, fuck you. 6pm, $12-$15, K23 Gallery, 704 Fredericksburg Rd.





Tish Hinojosa

Saturday, February 4



A San Antonio folk singer who's twice hit the Billboard Country charts, Tish Hinojosa has been delivering charming singer-songwriter performances since the late 1980s. The youngest of thirteen children, Hinojosa’s parents immigrated from Mexico and her songwriting reflects that cultural cross-bridge as she narrates stories in both English and Spanish. With a soft but sturdy soprano timbre and confident acoustic guitar strumming, the Alamo City native is sure to deliver a memorable performance. 8pm, $20, The Tobin Center For The Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle





David Russell

Saturday, February 4

After falling down a rabbit-hole of hypnotizing performance videos from classical guitarist David Russell, I’ve pretty much concluded that he’s probably the best guitarist alive right now (OK, at least one of the best). He sounds like three guitarists playing in unison. Russell’s fingers dance across his classical guitar in a marvelous display of dexterity honed through years of discipline. With a Grammy for his 2005 album Aire Latinio and a street actually named after him, Russell has made a lasting impact on the classical music world for his contributions with guitar. 730pm, $29-$49, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, 1 Trinity Pl.