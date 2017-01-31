Email
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Check Out San Antonio's NPR Tiny Desk Submissions

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE

Midnight this past Sunday was the deadline for NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest — a sort of indie star search competition where artists from around the country submit a video performing an original song in front of, well, a desk. Winners will get the chance to join the ranks of world-renowned musicians and artists of all genres who've performed intimate concert inside NPR’s studio in Washington DC. Everyone from Adele to San Antonio’s own Girl in a Coma have graced NPR's headquarters.

Whoever wins will get the chance to perform their own Tiny Desk concert in DC, appear at a taping of NPR's Ask Me Another and tour the country with NPR and Lagunitas.

Here we've gathered a few of San Antonio’s 2017 submissions. Best of luck!


Fishermen

Filmed during this year's MLK Day march (dubbed the biggest MLK march in the nation), the fishers of men perform a stripped down version of their feel good anthem "Fire Me Up."


Voodoo Boogaloo

Cute as hell and always really way, way out there, South Texas' favorite trip hop couple bring us an intimate living room rendition of their song "Get In There."



The Boosh Kidz

With a live horn section to take their hip-hop to new heights, The Boosh Kidz blend an eclectic mix of b-boy raps and brass that almost doesn't make sense — but, yea, no, it's really dope.

Lonely Horse

Desert rock duo Lonely Horse channel those lonely vibes with their slow galloping "Because Because Because."


