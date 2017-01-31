Check Out San Antonio's NPR Tiny Desk Submissions

Midnight this past Sunday was the deadline for NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest — a sort of indie star search competition where artists from around the country submit a video performing an original song in front of, well, a desk. Winners will get the chance to join the ranks of world-renowned musicians and artists of all genres who've performed intimate concert inside NPR’s studio in Washington DC. Everyone from Adele to San Antonio’s own Girl in a Coma have graced NPR's headquarters.
Whoever wins will get the chance to perform their own Tiny Desk concert in DC, appear at a taping of NPR's Ask Me Another and tour the country with NPR and Lagunitas.
Here we've gathered a few of San Antonio’s 2017 submissions. Best of luck!
Fishermen
Voodoo Boogaloo
Cute as hell and always really way, way out there, South Texas' favorite trip hop couple bring us an intimate living room rendition of their song "Get In There."
Lonely Horse
Desert rock duo Lonely Horse channel those lonely vibes with their slow galloping "Because Because Because."
