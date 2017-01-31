KRTU To Live Broadcast Rooftop Showcase at SXSW

click to enlarge
Congrats on all those who are performing at SXSW this year! And if you weren't one of the lucky chosen few, don't fret. KRTU 91.7FM is actually gearing up to host a live broadcast show from a 6th Street rooftop on Tuesday, March 14 during the week of South By and is now accepting submissions to perform.
The deadline ends February 10 at 5 pm, so don’t miss an opportunity to at least perform during the festival and have the chance to rub elbows with some industry cats that could push your career to the next level. For more information, visit this link
and fill out the form (it’s short, promise). With all the madness happening around us, getting to play a rooftop show in downtown Austin during SXSW doesn’t sound too bad, huh? Good luck!