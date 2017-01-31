Email
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

KRTU To Live Broadcast Rooftop Showcase at SXSW

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Pop Pistol performing at KRTUesday: Float Fest Edition - OSCAR MORENO
  • Oscar Moreno
  • Pop Pistol performing at KRTUesday: Float Fest Edition

Congrats on all those who are performing at SXSW this year! And if you weren't one of the lucky chosen few, don't fret. KRTU 91.7FM is actually gearing up to host a live broadcast show from a 6th Street rooftop on Tuesday, March 14 during the week of South By and is now accepting submissions to perform.


The deadline ends February 10 at 5 pm, so don’t miss an opportunity to at least perform during the festival and have the chance to rub elbows with some industry cats that could push your career to the next level. For more information, visit this link and fill out the form (it’s short, promise). With all the madness happening around us, getting to play a rooftop show in downtown Austin during SXSW doesn’t sound too bad, huh? Good luck!

