Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Conjunto Legend Santiago Jiménez Plays The Squeezebox This Friday

The accordion is a part of South Texas heritage. If you've got Mexican family or and grew up between here and the Rio Grande Valley, cojunto and tejano music were likely a part of your childhood in some shape or fashion.


Son of conjunto pioneer Don Santiago Jiménez, the National Medal of Arts-winning accordionist used to travel with his father as a boy to see German Polka bands play in New Braunfels. Santiago Jiménez would go on to make remarkable strides for the genre. This past September, the Obama Administration awarded him the National Medal of Arts for "expanding the horizon of American music" and for helping "spread traditional conjunto music, blending the sounds and cultures of south Texas and Mexico." (Writer Sandra Cisneros was also given the honor for "enriching the American narrative.")

Just so happens we're lucky enough to live in a city where you can catch that kind of talent on a random Friday night. Jimenez plays at the Squeezebox this Friday, February 3, at 9pm. See their Facebook page for more info.

The Squeezebox, 2806 N. St. Mary's St.

