Open Call For Local Bands To Play Maverick Music Festival 2017

click to enlarge Chris Conde

Flaming Lips playing Maverick Music Fest 2016



For five years now, Maverick Music Festival’s primary purpose has been to “elevate live concerts in the Alamo City to the next level" — a goal they seem to have achieved with hip-hop heavyweights Run The Jewels and psychedelic rockers The Flaming Lips gracing the stages at La Villita in past years.



One of the best things about the festival, however, is that organizers make sure to include lots of local talent, incorporating San Antonio bands that probably wouldn't otherwise get the opportunity to play with the high-caliber Maverick books every year.





Today, the festival has officially opened up a call for artists of all genres to submit their info for an opportunity to play Maverick Music Fest 2017 (the fest is also accepting submissions from vendors who are interested in selling their wares). Considering De La Soul, Bastille and Minus The Bear (among others) are playing this year, it's definitely an opportunity you and your band won't want to pass up. Click the link here to submit for a chance to perform at MMF 2017.