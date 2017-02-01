Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Open Call For Local Bands To Play Maverick Music Festival 2017

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge Flaming Lips playing Maverick Music Fest 2016 - CHRIS CONDE
  • Chris Conde
  • Flaming Lips playing Maverick Music Fest 2016


For five years now, Maverick Music Festival’s primary purpose has been to “elevate live concerts in the Alamo City to the next level" — a goal they seem to have achieved with hip-hop heavyweights Run The Jewels and psychedelic rockers The Flaming Lips gracing the stages at La Villita in past years.

One of the best things about the festival, however, is that organizers make sure to include lots of local talent, incorporating San Antonio bands that probably wouldn't otherwise get the opportunity to play with the high-caliber Maverick books every year.

Today, the festival has officially opened up a call for artists of all genres to submit their info for an opportunity to play Maverick Music Fest 2017 (the fest is also accepting submissions from vendors who are interested in selling their wares). Considering De La Soul, Bastille and Minus The Bear (among others) are playing this year, it's definitely an opportunity you and your band won't want to pass up. Click the link here to submit for a chance to perform at MMF 2017.



Single-day VIP tickets go on sale at 10am today at maverickmusicfestival.com

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Check Out San Antonio's NPR Tiny Desk Submissions Read More

  2. KRTU To Live Broadcast Rooftop Showcase at SXSW Read More

  3. Exploring Chris Maddin's Sterequiem Soliloquy Read More

  4. Texas Radio Station Vows to Ban All Madonna Songs Read More

  5. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...