Meet the SA Duo Opening For Foreigner Tonight

On tour to celebrate their 40 year anniversary, Foreigner is coming to San Antonio and opening for them are none other than local, super duper chill acoustic duo, Demitasse.





A side project of Buttercup’s Erik Sanden and Joe Reyes, Demitasse harnesses the somber tones of Elliott Smith while blending a mix of contemporary folk rock that sounds like the quieter songs on Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill. Their music is so dark and poppy that it's almost surprising for the band to be the direct support for an arena rock outfit — which is what makes their presence on the bill all the more cool.





An odd juxtaposition for sure, but this isn’t even the first time the duo has opened for a huge rock band. A few years ago, the twosome were booked to open for Huey Lewis and The News. "I was agonizing over it 'cause our music is Elliott Smith on a dark day and you got this feel-good rock band with these huge bombastic hits," Sanden told us. "But it went great."

So far, Demitasse have no other huge concerts like this planned for this year, but with the Foreigner date becoming a sold-out show, and their new albumset for release sometime this fall, 2017 is already starting to look like a pretty good year for the duo.