Friday, February 3, 2017

Oh My Goth: Cold Cave Freezes Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Cold Cave - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Cold Cave

Black eyeliner: check. Black lipstick: check. Overwhelming sense of dread/nihilism: check?

Awaiting wristbands outside Paper Tiger, I could hear the brooding echoey synths of L.A.’s Drab Majesty echoing off the walls inside. “I’m already crying” I told a friend, excited for the night of exaggerated, dramatic synth-goth music — like Drab Majesty.


Naturally, as I made my way inside the sad kid dance party, I entered a sea of black leather jackets, like a Lost Boys casting call. Up on stage, Drab Majesty wore mime-looking makeup, long coats and sci-fi sleek sunglasses, playing through a long set of shoe-gazy vapor wave.  I tell my friend it feels like spinning through a crystal castle as we dance and twirl to the icy cold blast of synths and thick, reverberating guitar. 

click to enlarge Drab Majesty
  • Drab Majesty

After a brief interim in the Paper Tiger courtyard, which was steadily turning into goth ground zero, Cold Cave took to the stage to deliver cascading icicles of dark-wave pop jams. Their singer, Wesley Eisold, entranced the crowd, with audience members freaking out and screaming between songs like he was a legit pop star.  One fan even snuck behind the band, got on stage and started dancing with them before getting a security escort.

The trio whisked us through an hour and a half vapor trail of synth pop sounds and new wave crooning, which reminded me how the 80s are indeed back, just gother, darker and cooler than ever. 

click to enlarge unnamed-2.jpg

