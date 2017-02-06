Burger Hangover Fest V Announces Final Lineup

We've already been beyond stoked for Burger Hangover Fest V, ever since the first lineup announcement, which included Television, Temples, Deep Valley, The Molochs, Night Beats, and more. Now, as we get closer to the March 19 rock buffet, we're excited to announce the rest of the (stacked) lineup.
Aside from rad, left-field acts from all over the place (geographically and sonically), the final lineup also includes a badass bevy of local talent. Saytown bands who will join the oddball onslaught include psych-rock/proto-prog group Sunjammer, booze blues crew The Bolos, pop-punk act Whatever?, and garage rock throwback The Rich Hands.
Tickets are on sale now for a cool $40 (with a special VIP experience available for $69).
Burger Hangover Fest V $40.00, 12:00pm, Mar 19, Paper Tiger, 2410 N St Mary's St, (800) 513-7540, papertigersa.com.