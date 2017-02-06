Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 6, 2017

Burger Hangover Fest V Announces Final Lineup

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 11:30 AM

FLYER BY REGINA MORALES (HELLO REG)
  • Flyer by Regina Morales (Hello Reg)
We've already been beyond stoked for Burger Hangover Fest V, ever since the first lineup announcement, which included Television, Temples, Deep Valley, The Molochs, Night Beats, and more. Now, as we get closer to the March 19 rock buffet, we're excited to announce the rest of the (stacked) lineup.

The rounded out bill includes, most notably, weird pop/r&b gem and national treasure Har Mar Superstar, psych/dream pop outfit Cherry Glazerr, shoegaze/punk stalwart No Joy, Las Rosas, Tomorrow's Tulips, Platinum Boys, Guantanamo Baywatch, Omni, Plastic Pinks, The Relationship (featuring Weezer's Brian Bell), and Cheetah Chrome (of seminal punk group The Dead Boys).

Aside from rad, left-field acts from all over the place (geographically and sonically), the final lineup also includes a badass bevy of local talent. Saytown bands who will join the oddball onslaught include psych-rock/proto-prog group Sunjammer, booze blues crew The Bolos, pop-punk act Whatever?, and garage rock throwback The Rich Hands.

Tickets are on sale now for a cool $40 (with a special VIP experience available for $69).

Burger Hangover Fest V
$40.00, 12:00pm, Mar 19, Paper Tiger, 2410 N St Mary's St, (800) 513-7540, papertigersa.com.
  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Jazz, TX Teams with TPR for New Series "Live from Jazz, TX" Read More

  2. 5 SA Open Mics You Should Check Out Read More

  3. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

  4. Oh My Goth: Cold Cave Freezes Paper Tiger Read More

  5. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...