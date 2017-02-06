Music Picks: Shows To See This Week



The Expendables, RDGLDGRN

Wednesday, February 8





Straight off the beaches of Santa Cruz, The Expendables blend a fun mix of surf rock, reggae, punk rock and ska — perfect listening for bombing a hill on your skateboard or taking part in some herbal refreshment (or both!). On tour with Virginia’s weirdo indie-pop rap band RDGLDGRN, this night is sure to be a chill ass party perfect for letting down those dreadlocks and getting groovy. With Tribal Theory, 7pm, $18, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

If you popped into Hot Topic between the 2008 and 2011, chances are you probably heard the screaming, break down-soaked musings of any number of deathcore bands, including San Diego’s Carnifex, that were quickly gaining popularity in the “scene." An evolution of metalcore (a genre fusing the thrashy dynamics of metal with the breakdowns and down beats of hardcore), deathcore takes it a brutal step further, harnessing the pig-squealing vocals of grind while employing non-stop chuggy breakdowns. It’s ridiculous, but damn if it isn’t entertaining. 5:30pm, $17, Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary’s St.







You might be destined for greatness if your debut as a singer is at the precious age of three, and the stage you’re performing on is at Madison Square Garden. Son of the world renowned and multi-faceted artist Antonio Aguilar (who actually is still the only Hispanic performer to sell out the Garden six nights in a row), Pepe Aguilar developed his own strong identity in the latin music community with his mixing of traditional Tejano and contemporary pop influences. 8:30pm, $63.75-$179.25, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St





White Christ

Friday, February 10

San Antonio’s rock scene has never not been decent, from the punk rock of the '80s to the Metallica-loving thrash metal of the '90s. Even if you’ve just barely been paying attention, you’ll know that this town and aggressive rock mix perfectly like beans and cheese in a thick tortilla. So come take a bite of that delicious musical taco and check out a lineup that will give you a taste of some of the best local punk, metal and classic rock our city has to offer. With Hotzi, Grasshopper Lies Heavy, 9pm, $5, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St.







Mayhem

One can only appreciate the realness and raw dedication to everything macabre that is found in Norwegian black metal. Gaining notoriety in the early 90s for its harsh sound, dark atmosphere and satanic lyrics, black metal bands like Mayhem and Inquisition were committed to the genre even when hysteria-like news of kidnappings, murders and burnt down churches started to make international headlines. With imagery as violent and cold as its sound, black metal continues to grind out a path for the dark lord’s return with roads paved with blast beats, blood, symphonic guitar riffs — and lots of shrieking. With Black Anvil, 7pm, $25, Alamo City Music Hall, 1305 E. Houston St.





With several honorable mentions from mainstream music hubs like Rolling Stone and Spin, the Brooklyn-based band Miniature Tigers have been on the rise since the mid-2000s. On tour in support of their latest effort I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy, the quartet fuses a delightful blend of indie rock and dream pop that will the charm the pants off fans of The Beatles and The Growlers. With Sam Turner & The Cactus Cats, The Frog & Bandit, 7pm, $15, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St.



Formed as a joke in 2006, riot grrrl band The Coathangers are as hilarious as they are damn good musicians. Named after the self-induced abortion method, the Atlanta-based trio fuse the stylings of true 90s garage rock and surf-punk with just the right amount of poppiness, creating potent mix reminiscent of Bikini Kill and Bratmobile. 8pm, $12, The Korova, 107 E. Martin St.





Okay, so if you don’t know who George Winston is, you definitely should give his album December a listen. Even if it’s just playing in the background while you’re making dinner or studying for your next exam, December, like many of Winston's albums, is extremely approachable and endearing. Developing a style called “rural folk piano," the Michigan-born pianist manages to take ordinary sounds and arrange them in a pretty extraordinary way. 8pm, $39.50+, The Tobin Center For The Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle





San Antonio is abundant with queens of all types: drama, drag, necia or whatever. The title of fiercest queen, however, should be shared between the ladies of Las Tesoros. Inspired by Tejana singers like Lydia Mendoza and world famous Eva Garza, Las Tesoros challenged racism and sexism throughout their career while opening doors for generations of amazing women singers of color that would follow. With the passing of Janet “Perla Tapatia” Cortez, the tradition of beautiful music continues with trio Rita Viduarri, Beatriz Llamas, and Blanca Rodríguez.