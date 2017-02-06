Wayne Holtz Now Has a Podcast

The illustrious, self-proclaimed pop star named Wayne Holtz has had a particularly busy year. From performing his synthy and sort-of-provocative pop set around town to photographing and promoting San Antonio bands, Holtz doesn’t do slow. And with a brand new podcast ready for your ears, we step even further into Wayne's reign.
The eponymous podcast is entrancing, almost like alternative guided meditation led by Holtz's soothing deep bass. “I just wanted to delve into another thing that I’m passionate about,” the singer tells us, saying he wants the podcast to project positivity through humor and discussions of sex, love and music. For his first episode, Holtz interviewed Jennifer “Nakomis” Dedmon from CBS’s Big Brother, who happens to reside in San Antonio.
