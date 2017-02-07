Morrissey's Coming Back to SA After Standing Us Up Twice Last Year



This morning The Tobin Center announced that Morrissey is scheduled to perform here on Wednesday, April 12, and we're all confused and worried and excited and not exactly sure how to feel.





As a city, there’s probably not much we wouldn’t do for Morrissey. But last year he left us hanging, stood us up — not once, but twice. It's like we’re all dressed up and waiting in the doorway for our prom date to arrive, but he never does. It's now two hours past the time he was supposed to pick us up and our mascara is running.



But dammit if we still don't want to die by his side in some collision with a double decker bus.





Yes, our crazy, cult-like worship of Morrissey will endure, despite the cancelations (let's just hope there aren't any more). We'll rush to buy the tickets (which will probably sell out in record time , again) and people will probably throw Morrissey art shows or other Moz-inspired parties, even though we've twicebeen burned by the Pope of Mope in the past year.Just, please — actually come this time, Moz. We're too tired for another sadboy apology . We're so very tired. And we're feeling very sick and ill today. But we're still fond of you, uhuh-ho...



