Built to Spillover: Paper Tiger Announces Killer Lineup for Heatwave 2

Let the SXSW spillover show announcements commence!
Each year, as Austin readies for the coolest confluence of clusterfuckery you ever saw (aka the ever-growing behemoth that is SXSW, slated for March 10-19 this year), San Antonio show bookers and promoters go to work putting together what are lovingly termed "spillover shows."
These spillover shows, which entice acts (often ones that only come to Texas for SXSW) down IH35, are really, for the savvy San Antonian, grown jaded with the sheer force of will it takes to tackle ATX during SXSW, the best of both worlds—SXSW caliber music, with San Anto caliber chill.
The excellent Burger Hangover Fest
benefits from the spillover effect, and you may have already noted that Conor Oberst and Chicano Batman will both (separately) play Paper Tiger during SXSW. Meanwhile, Heatwave 2
, a free event that commemorates Paper Tiger's second anniversary, just revealed its killer lineup yesterday.
Slated for the decidedly girl-powered affair is Chastity Belt (jangly garage-punk from Walla Walla, Washington), Lisa Prank (bedroom pop-punk from Seattle), Sneak (mildly ethereal post-punk from D.C.), and Downtown Boys (high-energy political power-punk from Providence, Rhode Island).
As these things typically go, there will no doubt be an increasing number of spillover shows announced as we get closer to March and beyond. We'll be sure to keep you apprised on the best of them. For now, check out the bands of Heatwave 2 below.
Heatwave 2
Chastity Belt, Lisa Prank, Sneaks, Downtown Boys
Free, 6:00pm, Mar 13, Paper Tiger, 2410 N St Mary’s St, papertigersa.com.