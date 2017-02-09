Let's Rodeo Y'all! Performers To See At This Year's San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Judging by the smell of livestock rolling in, you probably know what time it is.

Yes, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, now in its 67th iteration, is kind of a big deal, with nearly 2 million visitors ever year. Throughout the two and half week event, cowgirls and cowboys alike can participate in educational activities, exhibits, shopping, a carnival, horse and livestock shows, and probably the coolest feature: live music.

If you plan on attending in one of the biggest events of the year, we’ve compiled a list of must-see live acts for you to check out. So, get your boots ready and slap on your tightest pair of Levi’s.





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/littlebigtown/

Little Big Town

Friday, February 10th, 7:30pm

Jumping from poignant country ballads to sort of clubby, pop-country jams, Little Big Town finds a way to blend the new with the old for a pleasant mix of twang and rhythm.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/SamHuntMusic/

Sam Hunt

Saturday, February 11, 1pm/7:30pm

Besides being ridiculously good looking, Sam Hunt’s charming persona is reverberated through his music which is a commingling of feel-good contemporary pop, country and hints of R&B.





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/johnfogerty/

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Monday, February 13, 7pm

Penning hits like “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son” in his legendary rock and roll band Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty takes the stage for what will most definitely be a performance to remember.





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/WillieNelson/

Willie Nelson & Family

Thursday, February 16, 7pm

It’s hard not to include the expletive “mother fucking" in between Willie Nelson’s first and last names. Try it. Say it out loud (or whisper it to yourself to avoid stares). Sounds fitting, right? Releasing 200 albums over the course of 60 years, Willie (mf) Nelson is a living legend and continues to shape his legacy with his continuous contributions to country music.







click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/BandaTrakalosa1/

Edwin Luna Y La Trakalos De Monterrey

Sunday, February 19, 7:30pm

A massive 18 member ensemble, Edwin Luna Y La Trakalos De Monterrey perform a diverse blend of genres traditional to Mexican culture, for a diverse mix that’s beautiful as it is entertaining to watch.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/joshturner/

Josh Turner

Saturday, February 25, 7:30pm





With the lowest of basses and a smile that could melt the coldest of hearts, Josh Turner takes 90’s sounding contemporary country to a newer and more modern edge for a endearing blend of straight-forward country and pop-rock.