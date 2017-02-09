Let's Rodeo Y'all! Performers To See At This Year's San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Judging by the smell of livestock rolling in, you probably know what time it is.
Yes, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, now in its 67th iteration, is kind of a big deal, with nearly 2 million visitors ever year. Throughout the two and half week event, cowgirls and cowboys alike can participate in educational activities, exhibits, shopping, a carnival, horse and livestock shows, and probably the coolest feature: live music.
If you plan on attending in one of the biggest events of the year, we’ve compiled a list of must-see live acts for you to check out. So, get your boots ready and slap on your tightest pair of Levi’s.
Little Big Town
Friday, February 10th, 7:30pm
Jumping from poignant country ballads to sort of clubby, pop-country jams, Little Big Town finds a way to blend the new with the old for a pleasant mix of twang and rhythm.
Sam Hunt
Saturday, February 11, 1pm/7:30pm
Besides being ridiculously good looking, Sam Hunt’s charming persona is reverberated through his music which is a commingling of feel-good contemporary pop, country and hints of R&B.
John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival
Monday, February 13, 7pm
Penning hits like “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son” in his legendary rock and roll band Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty takes the stage for what will most definitely be a performance to remember.
Willie Nelson & Family
Thursday, February 16, 7pm
It’s hard not to include the expletive “mother fucking" in between Willie Nelson’s first and last names. Try it. Say it out loud (or whisper it to yourself to avoid stares). Sounds fitting, right? Releasing 200 albums over the course of 60 years, Willie (mf) Nelson is a living legend and continues to shape his legacy with his continuous contributions to country music.
Edwin Luna Y La Trakalos De Monterrey
Sunday, February 19, 7:30pm
A massive 18 member ensemble, Edwin Luna Y La Trakalos De Monterrey perform a diverse blend of genres traditional to Mexican culture, for a diverse mix that’s beautiful as it is entertaining to watch.
Josh Turner
Saturday, February 25, 7:30pm
With the lowest of basses and a smile that could melt the coldest of hearts, Josh Turner takes 90’s sounding contemporary country to a newer and more modern edge for a endearing blend of straight-forward country and pop-rock.
