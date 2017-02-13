Legendary Thrashers Metallica Return to San Antonio

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/Metallica/



Rummage through your closet and grab your vintage Master of Puppets T-shirt dude (or just keep it on), ‘cause Metallica’s back to shred your face off.

It was announced earlier today that Metallica will be gracing our fair city on Wednesday, June 14 during their WorldWired 2017 tour — a 25-city sprawl across North America in support of their latest album Hardwired...To Self Destruct, released in late 2016. But are we stoked? I mean, probably, right? It is Metallica, and by the looks of their latest live shows, they seem to be playing more of the old shit. However, it seems as if, continually, despite the amount of support we’ve shown bands and artists like Metallica and Morrissey, San Antonio keeps getting the cold shoulder.

Let us explain.

Back in 2013 when the legendary thrash metal band was making appearances across the U.S. to promote their concert movie Metallica Through the Never, cities like Dallas and Houston were graced by appearances from Kirk Hammett — but who did we get stuck with? Robert Trujillo. Like, okay, Trujillo is dope and not many bassists can shred with their fingers instead of using a pick, besides of course, the late Cliff Burton ("Call of Cthulhu" is still dope AF). But, with the tireless worship and praise of San Antonio’s favorite metal band (probably since the mid-1980s), we definitely deserved a visit from James Hetfield. Or at least Hammett.

Even through their attempts at returning to their thrashier roots after delving into the softer edges of basically everything after the Black album, we cast no judgment. We bought the albums and hoped for the best — despite how contrived and not-thrashy they were (sigh).

So, San Antonio’s collective worship of Metallica will continue, and we'll probably never be thanked in the liner notes, nor given a shout-out during an interview, but that won’t stop us from jamming Ride the Lightning on the way to the Alamodome for what will most likely be a sold-out show.

Tickets go sale at 10 a.m. Fri, Feb.17 and every ticket purchased through official ticket outlets will include a CD or digital copy of Metallica's latest album Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.

Legacy Fan Club members will have a chance to snag early tickets at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 and Met Club Members can begin buying tickets around 11 a.m.

Tickets, priced between $71.50-$155.50, can be purchased at alamodome.com.