Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, Alicia Keys Among Musicians and Artists Opposing Texas Anti-Trans Bill

Today, over 140 musicians and artists have released an open letter to Texas politicians asking them to oppose the anti-transgender Senate Bill 6, along with any other anti-LGBTQ legislation being considered.

The letter’s signers, who have banded together under the campaign name #TXTogether, have pledged to do “everything within our power to make sure all of our fans, crews, and fellow artists feel safe and welcome, wherever we go” — a statement that comes in wake of the response from North Carolina’s music and art communities, and stemming from passage of a similar anti-transgender HB2 law.



Here's the letter and list of signatures:



