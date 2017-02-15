Email
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

San Antonio's Hard Rock Cafe Is Booking Bands Again

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/HARDROCKCAFESANANTONIO/
  • https://www.facebook.com/hardrockcafesanantonio/


The Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio will start hosting live music again, in an effort to get “back to basics” by scheduling local bands to perform in the restaurant.


Starting Tuesday, February 28, the restaurant chain (which, believe it or not, actually hosted one of Selena’s last performances back in 1995), will begin a new concert program, starting with our beloved desert rock duo Lonely Horse and local psych-rockers Mockingbird Express.


“We’re Hard Rock, Why are we not doing this?” Carrie Anne Silvers, the senior sales and marketing manager at Hard Rock San Antonio tells us, explaining the restaurant's history and passion for all things rock as seen in their display of memorabilia — including a guitar from "Dimebag" Darrell, the late lead guitarist from Pantera and Damageplan.


Starting off with monthly concerts, the restaurant hopes to eventually increase the number of shows in an effort to better support the local music scene.

For more information check out the event page here

