Meet the San Antonians Who Landed Official SXSW Showcases





If you happen to be attending the festival this year and want to show your support to local 210 brethren, here are the bands and artists from San Antonio that have official showcases at SXSW this year:





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/harvey.mclaughlin

Harvey Mclaughlin

Harvey McLaughlin shows off his songwriting skills blending a unique mix of surf, garage, blues and folk rock. Despite blending a bunch of genres together in an effort that easily could sound forced or contrived, McLaughlin delivers a something that’s well thought out, tasteful and so damn good.

click to enlarge Wayne Holtz for OutinSA

House of Kenzo

Vogueing across the galaxy before making their home in San Antonio, local dance/vogue/art/punk collective House of Kenzo continue to entrance audiences with their club-kid-from-the-the-dystopian-future aesthetic and banging electronic production.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/ghostpizza/

Ghost Pizza

Self-described as a "collection of musicians, djs, rappers, artists, dudes and babes," Ghost Pizza clearly does a little bit of everything. And apparently apparently they’re doing it very well.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/darknessdivided/

Darkness Divided

Definitely one of the better metal bands to emerge from San Antonio, the dudes in Darkness Divided, with their technical dynamic and songwriting, continually set themselves apart from their mundane counterparts. In short, these dudes can seriously shred.







click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/kcmBossTon

Keedren Boston

Beginning his career as a secular rapper before moving into the light of gospel R&B, Keedren Boston slays audiences with his rich and soul vocals and powerful message of hope.







https://www.facebook.com/LisaMoralesMusic/

Lisa Morales

Taking a rustic approach to the singer-songwriter platform, Lisa Morales dishes up a folksy blend of americana, country and blues





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/pg/ThirdROOTMusic/

Third Root

Consisting of Mexican Step Grandfather, Easy Lee, and DJ Chicken George, Third Root have become a major force in the South Texas hip-hop community. Combining a conscious message with ill lyricism and some seriously dope beats, Third Root continue to lead the way for the hip-hop community in San Antonio.



