Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

No Parents,



With just the right amount of garage tones, No Parents serve up aggressive and melodic punk rock that’s as rowdy as it is nonchalant. Their sound, while definitely rooted in early 90s hardcore, spans a spectrum of rock genres, which make the Los Angeles five-piece a compelling band with seems to know how to deliver a pretty amazing show. With the Bolos, Junkie, 9pm, $5-$8, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary's St.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/MovingUnits/

Moving Units Presents The Songs Of Joy Division

Wednesday, February 22

Sounding pretty similar to bands like She Wants Revenge and Interpol, these L.A. post punkers serve up live-instrument dance music with just the right amount of punk rock attitude to get you groovin’ in your Doc Martins. Playing songs from the beloved OG’s of post punk, Joy Division, Moving Units is the perfect excuse to starting your weekend a couple days early. With Viktor Fiction, Soviet, 7pm, $13, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/losGrowlers/

The Growlers

Friday, February 24

No one does psychedelic surf rock quite like The Growlers. From their debut Are You In Or Out to last years City Club, the Costa Mesa, California-based band have been spinning audiences in seductive waves of reverb since 2009. Originally calling themselves The Heebie-Jeebies before changing it to The Growlers (the band calls taking a poop “taking a growler”), The California trio are as humorous as they are talented, and with fans like Billy Murray singing their praise, you know the Growlers must be doing some dope shit in music. 8pm, $20, Paper Tiger (big room), 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/elteneleven/

El Ten Eleven

Friday, February 24

Unsubscribed to the standard rock and roll dynamic of voice-fronted song-writing, post-rock duo El Ten Eleven have been releasing beautiful, vocal-free movements since the mid 2000’s. Forming and based in Los Angeles, and incessantly touring, El Ten Eleven employ the use of looping pedals, allowing them to build incredible songs which makes their live show really entertaining to watch. 8pm, $13, Paper Tiger (small room), 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/elliperrymusic/

Lassoing some elements of southern americana and folk, Elli Perry transcends the tired singer-songwriter approach to produce some rustic and heartfelt music. Born and raised in Georgia, and touring non stop over the years, Perry’s guitar playing and vocals are soaked with the experience of someone that’s lived a life of trials and tribulations but hasn’t forgotten the joys and pleasures in life. w/ Alyson Alonzo, Carly Garza, 7pm, Lowcountry, 318 Martinez St.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/pg/isaiahrashad/

Isaiah Rashad

Saturday, February 25

Able to adjust his flow and vocal delivery to any kind of beat, Isaiah Rashad is probably one of the illest up and coming rappers you need to paying attention to. Born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennesee, Rashad has been making moves in the realms of hip hop - from signing to Top Dawg entertainment with Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q, to touring with Juicy J. this is definitely a show you’re not gonna wanna miss. With Lance SkiiiWalker, Jay IDK, 8pm, $17-$65, Alamo City Music Hall, 1305 E. Houston St.

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/mantralove/

Mantra Love

Saturday, February 25

Enchanting and mysterious, Mantra Love isn’t your average rock band. In a sea of a million groups that are catching this recent wave of psych-rock, the Houston trio set themselves apart with their dynamic and songwriting that’s far from mundane. In fact, these boys are probably one of the better bands in the psyche genre that we’ve heard in a while. With We Leave At Midnight, Wildfires, ILa Minori, 8pm, $7, K23 Gallery, 704 Fredericksburg Rd.





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/jimmyeatworld/

“Salt, sweat, sugar on the asphalt! Our hearts littering the topsoil! Tune in and we can get the last call! Our lives, our coal” – If you went to high school between 2000 and 2004 chances are you or a friend probably owned

by Jimmy Eat World and shouted these lyrics on the way to first period. Having released five albums since that time, the Arizona four piece continue to deliver a blend of early 90s emo and contemporary indie pop-rock to eager audiences internationally.