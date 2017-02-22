Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

At The Drive In Announces First New Album in 17 Years — and Adds Tour Date in SA

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ATDIMUSIC/
  • https://www.facebook.com/ATDImusic/


The good news: At the Drive In just announced its first records in 17 years. The even better news: The legendary El Paso post-hardcore band will tour the new album, titled in•ter a•li•a, in the Alamo City this summer.

The album (Latin for "among other things") is being produced by non other than Omar Rodriguez-López, ADTI's signature noise-maker guitarist, and represents the long-overdue followup to the the band's 2000 opus Relationship of Command. Today, the band teased the new album with another promising new track — "Incurably Innocent" which sounds like a return to Rodriguez-López's chunkier, more straightforward riffing.


A concrete album drop date (May 5) is further sign the beloved Texas rockers have moved beyond some scattered reunion-tour dates and are finally settling into some new work. On Wednesday, the five-piece (which this time around features Sparta's Keeley Davis instead of founding member Jim Ward) also added a stop in San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, June 9 — about a month after the new album's drop date.

Friday, June 9, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St.


Pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 1 at 10 AM. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 3 at 10AM. For more info, see the Aztec's Facebook page.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Facebook Group Takes Aim at 99.5 KISS Read More

  2. Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA, AKA “The Genius”, Will Play Paper Tiger This Summer Read More

  3. Meet the San Antonians Who Landed Official SXSW Showcases Read More

  4. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

  5. Santana is Coming to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...