At The Drive In Announces First New Album in 17 Years — and Adds Tour Date in SA



The good news: At the Drive In just announced its first records in 17 years. The even better news: The legendary El Paso post-hardcore band will tour the new album, titled in•ter a•li•a, in the Alamo City this summer.





The album (Latin for "among other things") is being produced by non other than Omar Rodriguez-López, ADTI's signature noise-maker guitarist, and represents the long-overdue followup to the the band's 2000 opus Relationship of Command. Today, the band teased the new album with another promising new track — "Incurably Innocent" which sounds like a return to Rodriguez-López's chunkier, more straightforward riffing.





A concrete album drop date (May 5) is further sign the beloved Texas rockers have moved beyond some scattered reunion-tour dates and are finally settling into some new work. On Wednesday, the five-piece (which this time around features Sparta's Keeley Davis instead of founding member Jim Ward) also added a stop in San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, June 9 — about a month after the new album's drop date.



