Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

John Papa Gros Band
Wednesday, March 1

The John “Papa” Gros Band sounds sort of like the full song versions of tunes sampled for hip-hop tracks back in the early 90s – which is amazing. While still retaining a bit of funk from his former project, Papa Grows Funk, singer and keyboardist John Papa Gros approaches the singer-songerwriter genre with all the grit and musk of Bourbon Street in New Orleans. 7:30pm, $12-$40, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

