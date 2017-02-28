Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

John Papa Gros Band

Wednesday, March 1



The John “Papa” Gros Band sounds sort of like the full song versions of tunes sampled for hip-hop tracks back in the early 90s – which is amazing. While still retaining a bit of funk from his former project, Papa Grows Funk, singer and keyboardist John Papa Gros approaches the singer-songerwriter genre with all the grit and musk of Bourbon Street in New Orleans. 7:30pm, $12-$40, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.



