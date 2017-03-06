South By San Anto: Catch These SXSW Acts on the Home Front

OK y’all, we’re about to be in the thick of it. South By Southwest looms, and with it will come the “spillover” shows, giving concert-goers the opportunity to check out amazing national and international talent without actually having to venture up I-35 and directly into the belly of the beast (If you’ve ever been caught in SXSW traffic, you know what I’m talking about).

To save on gas and the $1,300 wrist-band (cheese and crackers Batman, that’s a lot), we’ve compiled a list of shows featuring official SXSW artists that are happening right here in the Alamo city. Don’t let FOMO get the best of you, and peep these shows that are happening right in your backyard.





click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/OtonanaTrio/

Otonana Trio

Imagine Fest 2

Sunday, March 12 - Saturday, March 18

Back for its second year of showcasing some of the best local talent SA’s got to offer, Imagine Fest 2 is a crash course on some of the best in SA’s indie scene while also glimpse of some out-of-towner SXSW talent — including The Head, Trunkweed and Japan’s Ontonana Trio. 7pm, $7 (each night), Imagine Books and Records, 8373 Culebra Rd. Ste 201B

