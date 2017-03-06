Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 6, 2017

South By San Anto: Catch These SXSW Acts on the Home Front

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 9:20 AM

1600-1.jpg

OK y’all, we’re about to be in the thick of it. South By Southwest looms, and with it will come the “spillover” shows, giving concert-goers the opportunity to check out amazing national and international talent without actually having to venture up I-35 and directly into the belly of the beast (If you’ve ever been caught in SXSW traffic, you know what I’m talking about).

To save on gas and the $1,300 wrist-band (cheese and crackers Batman, that’s a lot), we’ve compiled a list of shows featuring official SXSW artists that are happening right here in the Alamo city. Don’t let FOMO get the best of you, and peep these shows that are happening right in your backyard.


click to enlarge Otonana Trio - HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/OTONANATRIO/
  • https://www.facebook.com/OtonanaTrio/
  • Otonana Trio

Imagine Fest 2
Sunday, March 12 - Saturday, March 18

Back for its second year of showcasing some of the best local talent SA’s got to offer, Imagine Fest 2 is a crash course on some of the best in SA’s indie scene while also glimpse of some out-of-towner SXSW talent — including The Head, Trunkweed and Japan’s Ontonana Trio. 7pm, $7 (each night), Imagine Books and Records, 8373 Culebra Rd. Ste 201B



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hall & Oates are Coming to San Antonio With Tears For Fears Read More

  2. SXSW Contract Threatens to Call Immigration on International Acts Who Play Unofficial Showcases Read More

  3. Jazz, TX Teams with TPR for New Series "Live from Jazz, TX" Read More

  4. Meet the San Antonians Who Landed Official SXSW Showcases Read More

  5. Burger Hangover Fest V Announces Final Lineup Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...