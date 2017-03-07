Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/belafleckbanjo/

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Thursday, March 9

Basically the Beyonce and Jay-Z of bluegrass music, husband and wife duo Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn join forces to create incredible movements with their respective banjos. One might scoff and say “nah, two banjos is too many.” But I say to you, dear reader, nonsense. Because listening to Washburn’s voice weave in and out of her and Fleck’s intricate, feverish banjo picking is a musical experience you just cannot knock – no matter what your tastes. 7:30pm, $24.50-$64.50, Tobin Center For The Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir.