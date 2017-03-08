Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Ed Sheeran To Play AT&T Center

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY, GREG WILLIAMS
  • Courtesy, Greg Williams
British singer Ed Sheeran is coming to San Antonio to sing us into a puddle of emotions.

The AT&T Center today announced that on August 22, the beloved and award-winning performer will play a San Antonio show to support his third studio album "÷" (pronounced "divide").

Before securing two Grammys for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2016, Sheeran started by gaining popularity through a guest appearance on Taylor Swift's album Red and by joining her on tour as an opening act the following year.

When asked in a recent MTV interview who Sheeran would switch lives with if he had the opportunity, the singer responded with "maybe my cat, 'cause all my cat does is get cuddled and get fed." #catlife

Tuesday, August 22, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway.  Presale Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan Begins Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. General On-Sale Starts Friday, March 17

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

  2. South By San Anto: Catch These SXSW Acts on the Home Front Read More

  3. Jazz, TX Teams with TPR for New Series "Live from Jazz, TX" Read More

  4. Meet the San Antonians Who Landed Official SXSW Showcases Read More

  5. Burger Hangover Fest V Announces Final Lineup Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...