Friday, March 10, 2017

'Purple Rain Live' Comes to San Antonio for One Night

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 2:51 PM

MICHELE PACCIONE/ SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Michele Paccione/ Shutterstock
At this point, Youth Orchestras of San Antonio’s (YOSA) fantastic, collaborative tribute shows are becoming something of a can’t-miss local tradition.

Having wowed audiences over the past few years with Abbey Road Live, OK Computer Live, and Remembering Bowie, YOSA now turns its attention, and its estimable musical prowess, to the one who reigns eternally in purple: Prince. And, as in the past, YOSA, led with immense alacrity and infectious aplomb by director Troy Peters, has recruited the help of some of San Antonio’s finest musical acts.

This special, one-off show, billed as Purple Rain Live, will find YOSA and company presenting the entirety of Prince’s 1984 opus Purple Rain. Participating artists include Alyson Alonzo, Bright Like the Sun, Nina Diaz, fishermen, the Foreign Arm, Future Sailor, Mariachi Campanas de America and Nothing Chief, among others.

Event Details Purple Rain Live
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., March 13, 8 p.m.
Live Music
Map

