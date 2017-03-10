'Purple Rain Live' Comes to San Antonio for One Night

click to enlarge
At this point, Youth Orchestras of San Antonio’s (YOSA) fantastic, collaborative tribute shows are becoming something of a can’t-miss local tradition.
Having wowed audiences over the past few years with Abbey Road Live
, OK Computer Live
, and Remembering Bowie
, YOSA now turns its attention, and its estimable musical prowess, to the one who reigns eternally in purple: Prince. And, as in the past, YOSA, led with immense alacrity and infectious aplomb by director Troy Peters, has recruited the help of some of San Antonio’s finest musical acts.
This special, one-off show, billed as Purple Rain Live
, will find YOSA and company presenting the entirety of Prince’s 1984 opus Purple Rain
. Participating artists include Alyson Alonzo, Bright Like the Sun, Nina Diaz, fishermen, the Foreign Arm, Future Sailor, Mariachi Campanas de America and Nothing Chief, among others.