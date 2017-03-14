10 Concerts to Put on Your Calendar For 2017

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/conoroberst/

The new year brought us a new crop of shows, and 2017 has been no slouch. Is it just us or have an increasing number of amazing shows been popping up as of late?For instance, 2017 definitely marks the largest number of SXSW "spillover" sets our city has seen in a long time (maybe ever?), and with festivals like Maverick Music Fest and the presence of venues like Paper Tiger and The Aztec Theatre stepping it up to book great talent on the regular, the selection and caliber of artist visiting our town is starting to look better and better.Here's just a few of the many shows that we're very stoked about for 2017.