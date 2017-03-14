Email
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

10 Concerts to Put on Your Calendar For 2017

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 7:35 AM

The new year brought us a new crop of shows, and 2017 has been no slouch. Is it just us or have an increasing number of amazing shows been popping up as of late?

For instance, 2017 definitely marks the largest number of SXSW "spillover" sets our city has seen in a long time (maybe ever?), and with festivals like Maverick Music Fest and the presence of venues like Paper Tiger and The Aztec Theatre stepping it up to book great talent on the regular, the selection and caliber of artist visiting our town is starting to look better and better.

Here's just a few of the many shows that we're very stoked about for 2017.

Conor Oberst
  • https://www.facebook.com/conoroberst/
Conor Oberst
Tuesday, March 14

Named best songwriter of the year by Rolling Stone in 2008, some might say Conor Oberst is the next generation's Elliott Smith, with vulnerable lyrics and deeply emotional vocals. Most known for his work in the super-duper sad-boy outfit Bright Eyes, Oberst would pave the way for bands like Circa Survive, and Glassjaw — bands with singers known for emoting the sometimes painful depths of human emotion. With The Felice Brothers, 8pm, $26, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

