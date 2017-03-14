Music Picks: Shows to See This Week

click to enlarge courtesy

Pink Martini sounds like the band that’s playing in the background at literally every party James Bond goes to when he’s looking for the girl or the villain...or both. Founded in 1994 by Thomas Lauderdale in Portland, Oregon, Pink Martini blends a mix of pop-jazz, lounge, and Latin music that feels, at times, both contemporary and vintage. The mini orchestra was originally started as response to the terrible music Lauderdale would hear at fundraising events when he was working in politics.