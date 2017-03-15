Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Limelight Launches "South By St. Mary's" This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 6:00 AM

south_by_st._mary_s.jpg


San Antonio is bursting at the seams in the live music department lately. For the past several weeks, there's been a dope artist or band playing a show somewhere in the Alamo City — a trend that continues this week as SXSW trickles down to SA.


Add to the list of shows Limelight’s new "South By St. Mary’s" fest, a two day showcase featuring a whopping 24 bands. That includes local favorites as well a mix of regional Texas acts and out-of-staters — like Moon Honey, an experimental-pop group from California and Belgian/Dutch bluesy rock group Drive Like Maria.


The fest will also feature artists and vendors selling their original work, including Carly Garza, Regina Morales, and Robert Tatum, to name a few.

For the full line up of bands and artists playing South By St Mary's this year, check out their event pages here:

Day 1
Day 2

Friday, March 17 - Saturday, March 18, 4pm (music starts at 6:15pm Friday/7:15pm Saturday), $5 each day, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary's St.



More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Music Picks: Shows to See This Week Read More

  2. 10 Concerts to Put on Your Calendar For 2017 Read More

  3. Exploring San Antonio's Music Scene Since 1986 Read More

  4. Ed Sheeran To Play AT&T Center Read More

  5. Legendary Thrashers Metallica Return to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...