Limelight Launches "South By St. Mary's" This Weekend



San Antonio is bursting at the seams in the live music department lately. For the past several weeks, there's been a dope artist or band playing a show somewhere in the Alamo City — a trend that continues this week as SXSW trickles down to SA.

Add to the list of shows Limelight’s new "South By St. Mary’s" fest, a two day showcase featuring a whopping 24 bands. That includes local favorites as well a mix of regional Texas acts and out-of-staters — like Moon Honey, an experimental-pop group from California and Belgian/Dutch bluesy rock group Drive Like Maria.

The fest will also feature artists and vendors selling their original work, including Carly Garza, Regina Morales, and Robert Tatum, to name a few.For the full line up of bands and artists playing South By St Mary's this year, check out their event pages here: