South Texas Museum of Popular Culture Celebrates 5 Years with a Night of Psychedelic Rock

click to enlarge Courtesy of South Texas Museum of Popular Culture

If you ask some folks in San Antonio where to find the best live music, they might point you 80 miles north and tell you to head into what’s been widely considered the Live Music Capital of the world. Those folks, however, don’t know a damn thing about Texas music.For decades, San Antonio’s music scene has been cast into the shadows by the big stages of Austin, our musicians stolen by that supposed promised land called the 512. And, as Margaret Moser, founder and curator of the South Texas Museum of Popular Culture, puts it, “San Antonio has never gotten the respect it deserves.” And if anyone can accurately gauge the neighboring Texas music scenes, you can bet that it’s Moser, the formermusic editor and director of the Austin Music Awards.If you’ve never paid a visit to Tex Pop, you might be surprised to find that sandwiched between the Planet K and Broadway Grocery Stop on Mulberry Avenue is an unassuming treasure chest filled with relics that chronicle the history of South Texas music. With a humble interior, one that could be described as anything but glamorous, the tiny museum tells the stories of music and musicians that South Texans wouldn’t find elsewhere. Which is why in 2011 Moser and Mike Kleinman* created a space where these histories and their artifacts could live, like the recently acquired, semi-permanent exhibit in dedication to the late Steven “El Parche” Jordan and childhood photos of Doug Sahm dressed up in his performance wear — a Sunday button down with embellishments sewn by his mother. “Doug Sahm is the big reason why we started Tex Pop,” says Moser.This month, the museum will celebrate its 5th anniversary with a tribute to San Antonio’s psychedelic nightspots of the 1960s with “Night at the Pusi-Kat” on May 21. The Pusi-Kat, as some may recall, played host to groovy names like the Yardbirds, Deep Purple, the Electric Prunes, B.B. King and even Jimi Hendrix, who stopped by after his 1968 show at the Municipal Auditorium.The night will feature performances by Pusi-Kat house band Bubble Puppy, Cain’s Children and The Zilches with tributes to radio DJs Bruce Hathaway, Bobby Reyes and the late Rob Meurer and an exhibit to highlight some of Tex Pop’s greatest moments.Michael Ann Coke