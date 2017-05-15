Hard Rock Cafe To Host Battle Of The Bands

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/TheLostProject/

will then advance on to the next round, which will be judged by a panel of international music industry professionals in what we're assuming will be some sort of American Idol do-or-die cut-throat format where bands will probably try to sabotage each other Tonya Harding style. (OK, probably not — but maybe?)



The eventual winner perform during halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and get a chance to create a professionally-produced music video, which will then screen at Hard Rock locations across the globe.



Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio,

111 W Crockett St #210. For more information visit the Facebook event page

On Tuesday, May 16, San Antonio bands will battle it out at the Hard Rock Cafe downtown for a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize (cue "Stakes Is High" by De La Soul).The San Antonio winnerThe contest is part of the revamped live music programming the Hard Rock Cafe started earlier this year with local rock and rollers Lonely Horse and Mockingbird Express kicking things off back in February. The bands competing this year are:The Lost ProjectJeff Jacobs BandFulcrum LakeJay WimberlyMay the odds be ever in your favor.