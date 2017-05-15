Email
Monday, May 15, 2017

Katy Perry Announces New Album, San Antonio Tour Date

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 8:47 AM

click to enlarge VIA FACEBOOK, KATY PERRY
Pop Queen Katy Perry has some exciting news for fans today with the announcement of her latest album, Witness, and a North American tour, including a stop in San Antonio on Jan. 10, 2018.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is open through May 16 and verified fan tickets go on sale 9 a.m. to noon May 18. Citi pre-sale tickets begin May 18 at 12 p.m. and general tickets sales begins May 22 at 10 a.m.

Fans can expect Perry's newest album to drop June 9 and each each ticket purchase for “Witness: The Tour” will include a pre-order for “Witness: The Album."

Perry's last tour in 2015 sold out at over 150 locations and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a show to damage retinas and blow minds," so we're pretty sure you won't want to miss this one.


