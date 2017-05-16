Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/leaveseyesofficial/?ref=br_rs

Leaves Eyes

Wednesday, May 17

Maybe there’s something in air, because a number of symphonic and power metal groups have been charging through the 210 lately. Not that we’re complaining. Last week it was Hammerfall and Delian. now this week it’s Sabaton, Battle Beast and Leaves Eyes. While all of these bands certainly have their own distinct sound, (to non-metal fans, y’all probably won’t be able to tell a difference), they all find a commonality in their use of triumphant-sounding guitar riffs, pummeling drums and operatic vocals. Basically, this music is epic as hell. Also, pick a random song from any of these bands, and the themes and lyrics will most likely include Viking lore and ancient battles involving armies and mythical beasts. It’s an orchestra of shredding. With Battle Beast, Sabaton, 7pm, $21-$25, Alamo City Music Hall, 1305 E. Houston St. — Chris Conde

