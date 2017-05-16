Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 9:40 AM

click to enlarge HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/LEAVESEYESOFFICIAL/?REF=BR_RS
  • https://www.facebook.com/leaveseyesofficial/?ref=br_rs

Leaves Eyes
Wednesday, May 17

Maybe there’s something in air, because a number of symphonic and power metal groups have been charging through the 210 lately. Not that we’re complaining. Last week it was Hammerfall and Delian. now this week it’s Sabaton, Battle Beast and Leaves Eyes.  While all of these bands certainly have their own distinct sound, (to non-metal fans, y’all probably won’t be able to tell a difference), they all find a commonality in their use of triumphant-sounding guitar riffs, pummeling drums and operatic vocals. Basically, this music is epic as hell.  Also, pick a random song from any of these bands, and the themes and lyrics will most likely include Viking lore and ancient battles involving armies and mythical beasts. It’s an orchestra of shredding. With Battle Beast, Sabaton, 7pm, $21-$25, Alamo City Music Hall, 1305 E. Houston St. — Chris Conde



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hard Rock Cafe To Host Battle Of The Bands Read More

  2. Girl In A Coma, Revisited Read More

  3. The Spurs’ Game 1 Fortunes Turned On One Contentious Play Read More

  4. Ventura Hosting Concert to Benefit Planned Parenthood, RAICES Read More

  5. Record Collectors, Audio Engineers and Sound Librarians Descend on SA This Week Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...