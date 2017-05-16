Ventura Hosting Concert to Benefit Planned Parenthood, RAICES

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/musicavolcan/



If you’ve been paying attention these past few weeks, stories about lawmakers' attacks on immigrant, LGBTQ and women's rights have probably dominated your news feed. Yes, sometimes it feels like a reality show, but this is indeed real life.



There are ways to get involved (besides voting, obviously) and help support the causes you care about and the organizations that you find important. One way to do that and to maybe experience some much needed solidarity is by attending benefit shows and fundraisers whose proceeds go towards those organizations.

Frequent Current contributor James Courtney has organized such an event this week and invited hometown musical favorites Buttercup, Volcán and Marcus Rubio (via his project More Eaze) to perform at Ventura on Friday for a good cause. The show is to benefit the organizations Planned Parenthood and RAICES, a nonprofit that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Central and South Texas.



Friday, May 19, 7:30pm, $10, Ventura, 1011 Avenue B. For more information visit the event page on Facebook



