Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Slated To Shred: Kaki King Will Play Tobin Center

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 8:45 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY TOBIN CENTER
  • Courtesy Tobin Center


Remember August Rush, that movie about an orphan kid who runs away to New York turns out to be a guitar playing child prodigy? Pretty much all the songs in that film were played by the artist Kaki King, who, in real life, actually plays that tapping, flamenco style they use in the movie.


Born, Katherine Elizabeth King, Kaki King became interested guitar at an early age but initially focused her attention on percussion, which clearly shows in her guitar work. She returned to the guitar while attending NYU and started writing, performing, busking in subways, and eventually signed with NYC-based label Velour Records. Through Velour, she released her debut album Everybody Loves You, which showcases her signature, syncopated tapping sound.


Through the years, King’s music has evolved and shifted in some ways but remains technical, powerful and remarkable to watch live. As Dave Grohl once told a crowd when King was invited on stage to play a song: “There are some guitar players that are good and there are some guitar players that are really fucking good. And then there’s Kaki King.”

Friday, September 15, 8pm, $23.50-$45, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Cir.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10am.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

  2. Girl In A Coma, Revisited Read More

  3. The Spurs’ Game 1 Fortunes Turned On One Contentious Play Read More

  4. Ventura Hosting Concert to Benefit Planned Parenthood, RAICES Read More

  5. 10 Bands Making Sure San Antonio Stays Metal City USA Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...