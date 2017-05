Need Merch? Check Out These 10 San Antonio Artists

click to enlarge https://www.facebook.com/pg/flojalife/

Within a few minutes of glancing over Regina Morales' work you can tell she's one of the best in town. Though her themes and styles are broad, there's a distinct quality to her work that carries into all of her designs. From monsters to eyeball pizza, conjunto festival flyers and stoned Spurs mascots, Morales is definitely one of the go-to artists for San Antonio bands looking for quality work.Even if you don't recognize the name Tatum, you've probably driven by one of his murals without even knowing it. One of the OG's in the San Antonio design community, LA transplant Robert Tatum's use of rich colors and caricatures make his work pretty easy to spot.Combining pop-culture themes with his twist of comic book style illustration, Zane Thomas' work has an iconic vintage look to it while still staying in the realm of contemporary design.If you're looking for a graphic artist who keeps it puro AF, look no further than Regina Roman. Her renditions of Mexican and South Texas culture, complete with Selena references, are so good they've started popping up in Buzzfeed listicles Chances are there's a Tattooedboy-designed band flyer at whatever coffee shop you frequent right now. Also, if you're looking for sharp, colorful or skeleton-version illustrations of your favorite pop culture icons, Ray's your guy.While a lot of Carlos Cardenas' work is centered around punk- or hardcore- focused designs, his attention to detail and creative use of shapes and iconic objects make his designs pop. I mean, just look at this mohawk accordion he designed for local favorites Piñata Protest.

Clearly Trill Hippy has got a thing for beautiful landscapes and other natural images, which he incorporates into his work. He also gives his art a psychedelic twist that combines nature and machine into something that is truly visually striking.Show flyers, T shirts, and illustrations of dead pop stars, Jessica Bartolett sort of does it all. What definitely stands out most from her work though are her photo illustrations, which are bright, bold and sometimes psychedelic.