Our Picks for the Summer’s Best Concerts, Festivals and Dance Parties

click to enlarge Labari Jacobs

Breathe in deep. Go for it. Just close your eyes and breathe in through your nose – we’ll wait... Smell that? It smells like summer baby, and we’ve compiled a list of some of the best concerts, shows, festivals and dance parties to get that blood pumping. Summer is that time of year to just let loose, get out of the house and do something spontaneous and adventurous; to make memories over cold beer at concerts or remind your friends who's the best dancer in the group (we see you out there, SA).

Whatever you’re into, be it metal shows, psych rock festivals or dance parties, there’s likely more than one event on this list that you’ll dig.

Metallica Wedneday, June 14

Now might be the time to rummage through your closet and grab your vintage Ride The Lightning T-shirt, because Metallica will soon be back to shred your face off. The legendary thrashers will be gracing our fair city during their WorldWired 2017 tour — a 25-city sprawl across North America in support of their latest album Hardwired...To Self Destruct, released in late 2016. Even though their latest efforts don’t exactly live up to the first five albums, we’re still pretty stoked for their return. At this point, tickets are probably close to selling out, so might want to jump on it, fam. 6pm, $55-$155, Alamodome, 100 Montana St.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull Saturday, June 17

Throw the top down on your Jeep and scream “aye papi!” because two of Miami’s international stars are making their way to San Antonio. Before jumping into the waters of world stardom (and when he still had that mole), Enrique Iglesias was asked to contribute a song to Will Smith’s Wild Wild West, after the Fresh Prince attended one of Iglesias’ concerts. “Bailamos” would become an international hit, and boys and girls across the planet eventually traded in their Ricky Martin posters for ones of Enrique Iglesias who, to many, still holds the title for Latin King of Pop. On tour with “Timber” rapper Pitbull, these two Miami hot boys are back to make sure this summer is a hot one in the Alamo City. With CNCO, 730pm, $39-$747, ATT Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway.

Black Marble Tuesday, June 27

In the vein of Depeche Mode, Bauhaus and 80s darkwave, Black Marble is another project riding this latest, ahem, wave of synth-driven sad electronic music, fit for staying up late and crying into your journal (or dancing in a graveyard or whatever). The vocals sound a little bit like SA-born Neon Indian and the music lands somewhere between the echoey drum hits of Com Truise and guitar riffing of The Cure. Despite all these references to bands of past and present, Chris Stewart, A.K.A. Black Marble, is definitely one of our favorites of this new wave of dark electronica. With DRAA, Body Of Light, 8pm, $12, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St.

Roger Waters Saturday, July 1

Get ready to get weird. Co-founder of the prog/psychedelic rock group that produced monumental works of art like The Wall and Darkside Of The Moon, Roger Waters was Pink Floyd’s bass player before the departure of Syd Barrett in 1968, when Waters then assumed the role of lyricist, vocalist and overall band leader. His work in Pink Floyd will go down as some of the most influential and trippy moments in rock and roll history. Catch him while you can. The last time Waters toured the United States was four years ago. 8pm, $55+, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Pkwy

Jungle Boogie III Saturday, July 1

With a seriously dope live show that will bounce you into an evanescent mist of vapor waves and vintage electro drum beats, Dolphin Dilemma aims to convince us to not take life so seriously and to get lost in the magic that is funky electronic music. Equipped with a mini Korg synth and an RC-300 loop station, Zachariah Applebaum, who makes up one third of the local psychedelic prog-rock band Verisimilitude, pulls us through a soundtrack of 1970s future soundscapes for “Jungle Boogie III” which will feature to-be-announced artists (they’re usually pretty danceable groups), a cash prize dance contest and an excuse to get down and dirty on the dance floor. 8pm, $3-$6, Ventura, 1011 Avenue B.

Earth Wind & Fire Saturday, July 22

Winning pretty much every award a band can win— from Grammys, to lifetime achievement awards, to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — Chicago’s dynamic Earth, Wind & Fire really don’t need introduction. The 10-piece band, whose songs have been played at probably every dance party ever since the ‘70s, will grace the Alamo City with their blend of R&B, soul, funk, jazz, disco, pop, rock, Latin and African music. Also on the bill is Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, who rose to fame during the disco era with hits “Le Freak”, “Everybody Dance” and “I Want Your Love.” Check it out for a night of nostalgia and a seriously good time. 8pm, $55+, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Pkwy.



