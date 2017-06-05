Email
Monday, June 5, 2017

Music Picks: Shows To See This Week

The Birthday Massacre

Thursday, June 8

I don’t know if I was lost in The Birthday Massacre’s gothic synths or was singing along to vocalist Chibi’s lullaby-like melodies, but all of sudden my shoulders lunged over my dashboard and glass began to shatter seemingly in slow motion as my tiny Ford Ranger collided into an Escalade. Besides causing (thankfully, non fatal) car crashes in Texas, the Toronto based sextuplet have been actively producing their 80s pop-goth anthems since the early 2000s with their first release Imagica. When they first started getting big it was easy to write them off solely on their mall-goth Donnie Darko imagery but, upon listening I soon discovered that this group was chock-full of everything I loved about 80s goth music: sad pop melodies, triumphant synth progressions and beautiful vintage electronic drums. With Arm of the Universe, Ludovio Technique, $25, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com Chris Conde


