Psych Del Rio Announces Full Festival Lineup

The official lineup for San Antonio's latest music festival experiment was just released today and looks pretty amazing.





Psych Del Rio is the psychedelic brain child of Glenn and Gem Hotvet, who have been keeping shit weird with their steady curation of psych and garage rock shows at their venue/gallery K23, the downtown Library and the Scobee Planetarium. The duo late last year announced Psych Del Rio, a free fest that will celebrate the roots of Texas psych rock at the Arneson River Theater downtown (if you’ve attended Maverick Music Festival in the last couple of years, you know how amazing that area is as a concert venue).





Headlining the fest will be San Antonio psychedelic rock veterans Bubble Puppy, whose notable first live show was opening for The Who back in 1967. Also on the bill is Sacred Bones’ Psychic Ills, The Warlocks and a generous helping of some of the region's best trance-inducing musical projects.





As heavy an impact psych-rock from the Texas has made to the genre, it’s about time we celebrated those roots here in San Antonio with a festival that’s shaping up to be one of the more intriguing local events this year.