A Guide to SA’s Off-leash Dog Parks 

While there are plenty of places to spend quality time with your four-legged pals in SA (check out bringfido.com for the most up-to-date pet-friendly restaurant and bar listings), there’s nothing quite like letting the pooches off-leash to run off their wild side. Luckily, San Antonio’s got several off-leash parks where you can let Fido roam:

Madison Square Park

If you live or find yourself around downtown with the pup, this is the perfect little park for a midday romp with plenty of trees for shade on a hot day. 400 Lexington

McAllister Park

There’s 1.5 acres of fenced-in land near the Starcrest entrance of this popular Northside park, complete with exercise equipment, a picnic area, benches and a walking trail. 13102 Jones-Maltsberger

Panther Springs Park

This hangout on the far Northside has a combined area for big and small dogs – so make sure your pooch is cool hanging with differently-sized pals. 22635 Wilderness Oak

Pearsall Park

This fenced-in park (actually the city’s first-ever dog park) is now part of the new, revamped jewel of the Southwest Side, compete with “agility equipment” for dogs, benches and fountains. 4700 Old Pearsall

Phil Hardberger Park

Not only is Hardberger Park the Northside’s most stunning green space, the split-in-half park also features two separate dog parks on its east and west ends – both of which have separate areas for small and big dogs. East, 13203 Blanco; West, 8400 NW Military

Slick Park

This one is basically San Antonio’s dog-park heaven, with separate areas for large and small dogs that abut the nearby river. There are also benches, picnic tables, a fountain for people and pets, and a special doggie shower for the mud-prone pooches. 7400 Highway 151