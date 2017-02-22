Bars for When You Want a Proper Cocktail 

click to enlarge Photo by Kody Melton

Rumble

an Antonio’s craft cocktail game has grown exponentially in the last few years. With the San Antonio Cocktail Conference (now in its seventh year) and a slew of bar openings, you’re always close to your next shot of Fernet. Cheers!



DOWNTOWN

Bohanan’s Bar // Whet your whistle the high-brow way at Bohanan’s, where you’ll get a first-class view of The Majestic from your barstool and some of the best service in town. 219 E. Houston St., (210) 472-2600, bohanans.com.

The Last Word // Take a few steps down from Bohanan’s and land yourself at The Last Word. Bookish types and fans of cocktails in dimly lit settings will find refuge in this downstairs bar owned by Jeret Peña. 229 E. Houston St., Suite 10, (210) 314-1285, thelastwordsa.com.



Juniper Tar // Grab a cocktail named after famous, historic affairs at Juniper Tar managed by Benjamin Krick. The space is intimate, adult and fun. 244 W. Houston St., (210) 229-1833, juniper-tar.com.



Haunt // The St. Anthony holds Haunt where cocktail themes veer into spooky specter territory inside a chic bar. Stop in before or after dinner at Rebelle. 300 E. Travis St., (210) 352-3172, facebook.com/hauntsa.



The Esquire Tavern // If you’re hoping to soak in more San Antonio history, a visit to The Esquire Tavern is a must. Overlook the San Antonio River Walk while sipping on classic cocktails inside this historic bar that’s been nominated as a James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist twice. 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com.



SoHo Wine & Martini Bar // Rub elbows with tipsy tourists while sipping on fruity concoctions inside one of the city’s first cocktail joints. 214 W. Crockett St., (210) 444-1000, facebook.com/sohowineandmartinibar.



The Brooklynite // Aside from Downtown proper, there are plenty of area establishments that bring the cocktail quota up. Jeret Peña’s first solo bar still packs in crowds for Tiki Tuesday and come weekends. 516 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 444-0707, thebrooklynitesa.com.



Sternewirth // Visit The Pearl’s boutique Hotel Emma, and sit inside former brew tanks that have been converted into posh seating. The menu changes seasonally. 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-7375, thehotelemma.com.



Blue Box // While at Pearl, visit Blue Box for a serious happy hour. Or head there ahead of big games for free fare and drink specials. 312 Pearl Pkwy., (210) 227-2583, blueboxbar.com.



Ocho // If you need less vests and more laidback atmospheres, head to Hotel Havana’s bar for a Martinique Punch and dazzling patio. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com.



Paramour // If you’re hoping for better views, you can’t do better than Paramour and their barrel-aged program. Or reach for their expertly made Carajillos. 102 9th St., Suite 400, 210-340-9880, paramourbar.com.



La Roca // The owners of Green Lantern bring you La Roca, a classy and laid-back bar with plenty of tequila to go around. 416 8th St., facebook.com/larocacantina.



TBA // This industry-favorite bar finally scored signage. Expect chill, inexpensive and potent drinks here. 2801 N. St. Mary’s St., 210-320-1753.



The Squeezebox// Who knew cumbias and cocktails would blend so seamlessly? Try them both here. 2806 N. St. Mary’s St., facebook.com/thesqueezebox.

Rumble // Catch all the action on the St. Mary’s Strip from this bar’s patio while enjoying themed cocktails and more. 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 365-3246, rumblesa.com.



Stay Golden Social House // Come weekends, this bar turns into a hot-spot for 20-somethings hoping to unwind on this gravel-lined patio. 401 Pearl Pkwy.





PAIRED SNACKS

Alchemy Kombucha & Culture // This patio serves as the perfect background for sipping kombucha-filled cocktails and noshing on local produce. 1123 N. Flores St., (210) 320-1168, alchemysanantonio.com.



Barbaro // Wash down delicious pizzas at Barbaro with balanced cocktails and house-made sodas. 2620 McCullough Ave., 210-320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com.

Hot Joy // Pair Tiki-style cocktails with pan-Asian fare at Hot Joy. 1014 S. Alamo St., 210-368-9324, hotjoysa.com.



Cured // Owned by James Beard Finalist Steven McHugh, this Pearl eatery is known for great charcuterie and an impressive and varied cocktail list. 306 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com.



Botika // Peruvian and Japanese fusion is available at Pearl’s latest eatery along with sake cocktails and more. 303 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 111, (210) 670-7684, botikapearl.com.



Jazz, TX // Want cocktails and next-level jazz, salsa and country music? Find it at this downstairs bar owned by Brent “Doc” Watkins. 312 Pearl Pkwy., Building 6, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com.



Chisme // The St. Mary’s Strip gained an Empty Stomach Group eatery this fall with the addition of Chisme inside the former Teka Molino. The happy hour features the house marg and free chips and queso. 2403 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 530-4236.



Loopy Libation Loplanders need cocktails, too.

George’s Keep // Fancy a view? You’ll get one of the sprawling San Antonio landscape here, along with patio sippers. 17101 La Cantera Pkwy., (210) 310-3733, georgeskeep.com.



The Green Lantern // Find this hidden bar under a bright green light bulb and use it for intimate rendezvous. 20626 Stone Oak Pkwy., Suite 101, thegreenlanternsa.com.

