Can’t-Miss Eateries to Visit for the San Antonio Experience 

click to enlarge Pot Roast Sandwich at Liberty Bar, Courtesy Image

Alternative



Earth Burger This veggie stand means fast food without the guilt and they even have kale salad as a side option. 818 NW Loop 410, (210) 524-1086.

Green Vegetarian Cuisine One of the first vegetarian eateries in SA by way of chef Mike Behrend delivers tasty takes on American classics. Multiple locations, eatatgreen.com.

La Botanica The Strip gained a vegan eatery with plant-based tacos, empanadas, and some of the tastiest faux ceviches around. 2911 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 716-0702.

Senor Veggie Chef Jose Cruz introduced new flavors to Southtown with jackfruit carnitas, falafel plates and Azteca bowls. 620 S. Presa St., (210) 228-0073.

Vegeria A buffet brunch of all vegan fare should be enticing enough, but if it’s not, order the quinoa nachos for safe measures. 1422 Nogalitos St., (210) 465-9233.



American



Big Bob’s Chargrilled to perfection and loaded with fresh toppings, the burgers don’t get much better than at Bob’s. 447 W Hildebrand Ave., (210) 734-2627.

Chris Madrid’s Test your appetite with a Macho-sized Cheddar Cheezy burger from this institution that’s satisfied eaters since 1977. 1900 Blanco Road, (210) 735-3552.

The Cookhouse This New Orleans kitchen will gain a sister eatery this spring with the opening of NOLA Brunch & Beignets. 720 E. Mistletoe Ave., (210) 320-8211.

Liberty Bar A storied building, a varied menu of contemporary classics, you’ll find them all at Liberty Bar, along with a badass bloody mary to boot. 1111 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-1187.

Pugels Need a quick, but satisfying meal? Try the bacon-wrapped SA Dog, topped with glazed bleu cheese sauce and bacon bits. 3502 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 467-5062.

Asian



Golden Wok The dumpling carts are only available weekends and you’ll have to battle a crowd for a table, but a visit is worth the wait. 8822 Wurzbach Road, (210) 615-8282.

Kimura Our city’s first noodle shop maintains a happy clientele with oodles of noodles, local ingredients and spot-on flavors. 152 E. Pecan St., Suite 102, (210) 444-0702.

Kungfu Noodle The hand-pulled noodles are key here. Try the lamb variety and prepare for some heat. 6733 Bandera Road, (210) 451-5586.

Ming’s Noodle Bar This tiny boxcar has big flavors and a strong early following. Grab one of the 12 seats and slurp away. 5249 McCullough Ave., (210) 570-6318.

Sichuan House Authentic Chinese straight from the Sichuan region. Try the fish eggplant or varied clay pots. 3505 Wurzbach Road, Suite 102, (210) 509-9999.

click to enlarge Photo by Jaime Monzon

Barbecue



2M Smokehouse & Catering Pitmaster Esaul Ramos is wowing eaters with drool-enducing brisket, great sausages and more. Line up early! 2731 S. WW White Road, (210) 885-9352.

Big Bib Rib tips and sweet potato casserole are key to having a good time at this north side joint. 104 Lanark Drive, (210) 654-8400.

King’s Hwy. Pitmaster Emo Soliz is known for his brisket tortas and hearty brunches. 1012 N. Flores St., (210) 277-7174.

Two Brothers BBQ Market The brisket is a must, but so are the jalapeño poppers and banana pudding at this Jason Dady-owned spot. 12656 West Ave., (210) 496-0222.

Smoke Shack BBQ Juicy turkey, insane sandwiches and serious flavors are what’s in store at this Alamo Heights fave. 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430.



Breakfast



Guenther House Breakfast on the river with biscuits made from locally milled flour? Don’t mind if we do. 205 E Guenther St, (210) 227-1061.

Magnolia Pancake Haus Chef Robert Fleming and co. are known for their fresh stacks of pancakes, perfect waffles and loaded omelets. Multiple locations, magnoliapancakehaus.com.

Pancake Joe’s The breakfast gods smiled down on this tiny eatery known for its massive breakfast menu and great prices. Multiple locations, (210) 785-9007.

Panchos & Gringos You’ll want to nosh on the jumbo breakfast tacos or the fresh-cooked omelets at this east side spot. 900 Nolan St., (210) 227-6700.

Snooze, A.M. The Denver-based chain moved into the Alamo City with an opening this March. Pancake flights all around! 255 E. Base Road, Suite 160, (210) 937-1063.

Diner/Delis



Max & Louie’s Finally a place for great matzo ball soup and East Coast-style diner fare. Mazel tov, San Antonio. 226 W. Bitters Road, (210) 483-7600.

Olmos Pharmacy One of the last soda fountains in the city can be found here along with a full breakfast and lunch menu. 3902 McCullough Ave., (210) 822-1188.

Earl Abel’s Visit this Alamo Heights institution that’s filled bellies with fresh pies and fried chicken since 1933. 1201 Austin Hwy. Suite 175, (210) 822-3358.

WD Deli A perfect spot for a quick lunch, WD is known for its hearty sammies and luscious soups. 3123 Broadway, (210) 828-2322.

Schilo’s Delicatessen This 100-year-old deli keeps diners happy with split pea soup, fresh breads and ice-cold root beer. 424 E. Commerce St., (210) 223-6692.

Food Truck Parks



Alamo Street Eat Bar A downtown refuge from the hustle and bustle. Stop in for a quick bite and a beer. 609 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-2469.

The Block The UTSA area’s go-to spot for global fare in a family- and dog-friendly spot. 14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 690-3333.

The Point Park & Eats The kids will love the playground, parents will love the stocked craft beer bar. 24188 Boerne Stage Road, (210) 251-3380.

The Rose Bush The rotating lineup includes cheesesteaks, flautas, pasta and more, and it’s BYOB. 2301 San Pedro Ave., (210) 621-8908.

Toni Jo’s Food Truck Park Take a break from city life and enjoy a night at this far-off park. 18620 Bandera Road, (210) 695-8727.

click to enlarge Botika, photo by Liz Warburton

Global



Botika Chef Geronimo Lopez and co. are wowing with sushi platters and Peruvian fusion plates inside the former Arcade Midtown Kitchen. 303 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 111, (210) 670-7684.

Café Bahar Indian and Pakistani cuisine using halal meats. The space is plain, the spicing anything but. 10227 Ironside Drive, (210) 558-8289.

Jerusalem Grill Our favorite spot for falafel and gyro, you’ll want to get to either location for when the craving strikes. Multiple locations, jerusalemgrill.net.

India Oven All the naan you can get your hands on, and tandoori dishes you’ll love. 1031 Patricia St., (210) 366-1030.

The Bin We can’t get enough of this Spanish tapas joint where the tortilla Espanola is just as good as the smoked octopus and the gin and tonics won’t stop flowing. 511 E. Grayson St., (210) 994-8099.

Italian



Dough Pizzeria Napoletana Napoletano-certified pizzas, creamy burratas and a serious wine list await! 6989 Blanco Road, (210) 979-6565.

Fratello’s Casual lunch means meaty sandwiches and heaping bowls of pastas. 2503 Broadway, (210) 444-0277.

Il Forno Chef Michael Sohocki turned his attention to pizza with this laid-back, hyper-local pizza joint with hand-built oven. 122 Nogalitos St., (210) 616-2198.

Tre Trattoria Chef Jason Dady’s take on Italian fare includes dreamy antipasto, and some of the freshest pasta around. 4003 Broadway, (210) 805-0333.

Il Sogno Osteria The pizza happy hour means discounts on pies! 200 E. Grayson St., Suite 100, (210) 223-3900.





Mexican/Tex-Mex



Los Barrios Puffy tacos are a can’t-miss at this San Anto fave. Visit sister eateries Viola’s Ventanas and La Hacienda de los Barrios for more. 4223 Blanco Road, (210) 732-6017.

Mi Tierra Make this your 24-hour stop for all things cheesy and regretful. Visit for pan dulce and a bite of SA history. 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262.

Mirasol Sister eatery Soluna, features a familiar menu of Mexican favorites such as the fresh guacamole and enchiladas de crema cilantro. Multiple locations, calvillosmexicanfood.com.

Rosario’s Chile en puerco, fish tacos, and pozole aren’t musts, but so is most of the menu, so go nuts. Multiple locations, rosariossa.com.

Paloma Blanca This Alamo Heights favorite scores with its enchiladas verdes, puntas de puerco and strong margaritas. 5800 Broadway, Suite 300, (210) 822-6151.

Modern

Chef Steve McHugh brings charcuterie boards and local flavors to the forefront. Don’t miss their awesome brunch and happy hour.

Mixtli Progressive Mexican dishes crafted by Diego Galicia and Rico Torres explore regions of Mexico 45 days at a time. 5251 McCullough Ave., (210) 338-0746.

The Granary ‘Cue & Brew The barbecue boards are delicious, but chef Tim Rattray shines at dinner time with gastronomic smoke-laced wonders. 602 Avenue A, (210) 228-0124.

Rebelle After receiving accolades from Texas Monthly, The San Antonio Express-News and yours truly, Rebelle keeps making guests happy with fun flavors, playful dishes and serious technique. 300 E. Travis St., (210) 352-3171.

Bliss A former gas station, this restaurant’s menu shows of some of San Antonio’s best flavors under the direction of chef Mark Bliss. 926 S. Presa St., (210) 225-2547.





Seafood



El Bucanero With a third location on the way, it’s safe to assume San Antonio loves Sinaloa-style seafood. Multiple locations, bucanerosanantonio.com.

Las Islas Marias No, really. San Anto loves ceviche. Especially when it’s used to top frosty Mexican beers. 522 SW Military Drive, (210) 922-7777.

Sea Island To have a true SA experience, you’ll want to head to Sea Island for a stuffed-shrimp plate during Lent. Good luck. Multiple locations, shrimphouse.com.

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery Shrimp boils, crawfish boils, loaded burgers and oysters on the half-shell inside the former San Antonio Brewing Company’s brewhouse. 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, (210) 455-5701.

Wildfish Seafood Grille A north side refuge for those looking escape for the evening, this eatery nails both surf and turf. 1834 N. Loop 1604 W., (210) 493-1600.

click to enlarge Chama Caucha, Courtesy

Steakhouse



Barn Door Open since 1953 the Barn Door Steakhouse & Meat Market also serves chicken, seafood, quail and many other specialties. 8400 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-0116.

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood Enjoy the magic of downtown while tackling a prime steak or sipping on a craft cocktail. 219 E. Houston St., (210) 472-2600.

Chama Gaucha All. The. Meats. And a pretty legit salad bar! Make sure to pack the Tums. 18318 Sonterra Pl., (210) 564-9400.

J-Prime Steakhouse The happy hour is a hit with locals who love quality and a good bargain. 1401 N. Loop 1604 W., (210) 764-1604.

Myron’s Prime Steakhouse With locations in New Braunfels and San Antonio, this steakhouse is all about the service. Multiple locations, myronsprime.com.





Sushi



Godai Sushi Bar Goro Pitchford has a legion of followers who subscribe to his unique style of sushi making. 11203 West Ave., (210) 348-6781.

Niki’s Tokyo Inn Don’t judge a book by its cover, what Niki’s lacks in digs, it makes up for in excellent sushi and Japanese fare. 819 W. Hildebrand Ave., (210) 736-5471.

Koi Kawa We’ll say it: Koi Kawa has one of the best chirashi bowls in town. 4051 Broadway, (210) 805-8111.

Sushihana This Castle Hills fave is known for its amazing happy hour, extensive sake list and legitimately delicious sushi. 1810 NW Military Hwy., (210) 340-7808.

Yellowfish Sushi The Japa-Mex fusion served here means you’re in for spicy sashimi ceviches, “tacos” or hand rolls and a few sushiritos. Multiple locations, yellowfishsushi.com.



